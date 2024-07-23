Jordan reaches billionth radiation scan milestone in Aqaba

The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) and the United States Department of Energy celebrated Jordan's completion of the billionth radiation scan at the Aqaba border crossing, part of a global radiation detection system for travelers and vehicles, Petra reports.

This milestone was the result of extensive cooperation between both sides. The first border crossing equipped with a radiation detection system under an American grant to the Aqaba Container Terminal was where this significant detection occurred.



Ziad Saaida, Chairperson of the Board of Commissioners of the EMRC, highlighted the Commission's commitment to maintaining a robust regulatory environment at all land, sea, and air border crossings in Jordan.



Saaida emphasized that the EMRC's skilled personnel are capable of continuously and sustainably monitoring radiation using state-of-the-art technologies and advanced radiological and nuclear detection devices, all linked to the EMRC's 24/7 monitoring and emergency center.



According to a statement from the EMRC on Tuesday, Saaida noted that 89 radiation detection devices are distributed at border crossings, and the EMRC has six mobile radiation detection vehicles provided through the United States Department of Energy.



These efforts also support building Jordanian capabilities in nuclear forensics, bolstering the EMRC's measures to combat and prevent the illicit trafficking of nuclear and radioactive materials.



In recognition of the EMRC's achievements and its role in ensuring nuclear and radiation safety and security, Saaida received an appreciation plaque from the U.S. Department of Energy.



Representatives from the Office of Nuclear Smuggling Detection and Deterrence at the United States Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration expressed their deep pride in the long-standing partnership with EMRC.



Since the 2008 signing of the cooperation memorandum, this partnership has strengthened Jordan's nuclear security system and reinforced the EMRC's commitment to combating the smuggling of radioactive and nuclear materials.