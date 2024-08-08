Jordan receives $2.067 billion in foreign aid through July

Jordan has received a total of approximately $2.067 billion in foreign aid, comprising grants and concessional loans, up to the end of July this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, Petra reports.

The ministry's latest report on foreign aid reveals that the aid includes regular grants, concessional loans, and additional funding to support Jordan's response to the Syrian crisis. The funded programs and projects align with Jordan's goals for economic, political, and administrative modernization.

Regular grants amount to $583.59 million, directed towards development projects across various sectors, including water, sanitation, employment, vocational training, livelihoods, municipal services, solid waste management, social protection, economic development, youth and culture, justice, good governance, human rights, agriculture, food security, information technology, health, and education.

Key donors include the U.S. Agency for International Development, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Kuwait, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Finance Corporation, the European Investment Bank, the European Union, the International Labour Organization, Norway, the Netherlands, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, and Italy, through the Food and Agriculture Organization and the United Nations Development Programme.

Concessional loans total $1.350 billion, allocated to developmental projects in water and sanitation sectors and to support Jordan's budget. These loans are provided by the German Development Bank, the World Bank, and the European Investment Bank.

Additionally, grants specifically for the Syrian crisis response amount to $132.8 million, covering approximately 6.8% of the 2024 response plan's needs. These funds are distributed between projects in host communities ($39.68 million) and support for Syrian refugees ($93.15 million).

The report highlights that the main sectors benefiting from this aid are budget support (70.6%), water and sanitation (9.7%), economic development (6%), education (4.1%), and employment, vocational training, and livelihoods (3.2%). Other sectors receiving aid include health, justice, good governance, human rights, environmental protection, municipal services, solid waste management, tourism, social protection, agriculture, food security, youth and culture, and information and communications technology.