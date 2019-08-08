EN
    19:59, 08 August 2019

    Jordan’s businessmen keen on joining 5th meeting of Kazakh-Jordan Intergovernmental Commission

    None
    None
    AMMAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Aidarbek Tumatov met with Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of Commerce of the Kingdom Nail Kabariti in Amman.

    The sides discussed a wide range of issues of expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

    Aidarbek Tumatov and Nail Kabariti also discussed the organization of a round table meeting with the participation of business communities of Jordan as part of the 5th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission slated for September 2019 in Amman.

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Jordan Diplomacy
