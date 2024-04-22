Jordan, Saudi Arabia forge social insurance partnership

The Social Security Corporation (SSC) and Saudi Arabia's General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) have inked a memorandum of understanding aimed at fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange in the realm of social insurance, Petra reports.

As per a statement released by the SSC on Monday, the agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony in Riyadh and signed by Mohammad Tarawneh, the Director General of the SSC, and Abdulaziz bin Hassan Al Boug, Governor of GOSI, in the presence of several official representatives from both entities.



The memorandum encompasses provisions for sharing insights and expertise in areas such as legislation, research, and other pertinent studies to enhance and refine insurance practices. It further underscores the importance of leveraging each other's knowledge and experiences in the management of relevant agencies, bodies, and institutions associated with social insurance. Additionally, the agreement outlines collaboration on managing social insurance funds and exploring avenues for investment, as well as mutual participation in seminars, conferences, and meetings dedicated to pertinent social insurance topics.



Integral to the agreement is the commitment to facilitating visits between stakeholders from both countries, utilizing consultancy services in the social insurance domain, exchanging relevant statistical data, providing training opportunities, and sharing documents, studies, and reports.



The memorandum underscores the joint effort to present viable proposals on social insurance matters at regional and international forums, with the aim of showcasing the collective expertise of both parties and fostering collaboration on research topics and discussions at international and regional gatherings.



Tarawneh lauded the bilateral relationship between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the foundation of mutual respect and cooperation that characterizes their interactions across various sectors. He highlighted the SSC's role in fortifying Jordan's social protection system and its commitment to extending comprehensive coverage to individuals and establishments, in alignment with its strategic objectives and actuarial studies.



Boug echoed Tarawneh's sentiments, praising the robust ties between the two nations and their shared commitment to social security. He underscored the importance of promptly implementing the memorandum and outlined plans for a joint executive program to activate its provisions, underscoring Saudi Arabia's dedication to ensuring the agreement's success.



Boug also highlighted GOSI's advancements in technological infrastructure and customer service, including initiatives focused on digital transformation and the adoption of artificial intelligence.



The visit agenda for the Jordanian delegation included an informative session at GOSI, offering insights into its operations and services, and an opportunity to learn from Saudi Arabia's rich experience in the social insurance domain.