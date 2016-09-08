Jordan to build pharmaceutical plant in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Jordan plans to build a pharmaceutical plant in Kazakhstan, according to Vice Minister of Agriculture Ermek Kosherbayev.

“On the threshold of the visit of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Jordan, we are discussing today the ways and areas which we could cooperate in. Jordan is interested in development of cooperation in pharmaceuticals sector. They want to build a pharmaceutical plant,” said Kosherbayev to mass media on the sidelines of the 4th session of the Kazakh-Jordanian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic and Cultural-Humanitarian Cooperation in Astana.

"Jordan views Kazakhstan as a pharmaceutical point to enter the market of the Eurasian Economic Union. They are keen also on manufacture of veterinary drugs and pesticide chemicals," the Vice Minister noted.

A memorandum of cooperation in energy sector will likely be signed, he said.

In his words, Jordan is interested also in supply of Kazakhstani wheat. “For this purpose, they have built a free economic zone in a seaport and invite Kazakhstani companies to join it and create a grain hub,” Kosherbayev added.