Jordan to complete second phase of electrical connection with Iraq by Q1 2025

Jordan is set to complete the second phase of its electrical connection project with Iraq by the first quarter of 2025, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources' 2023 Annual Report, Petra reports.

The project is progressing on schedule, marking a significant milestone in enhancing regional energy cooperation.



The report, released on Sunday, detailed the ongoing civil and engineering work, including the supply of essential materials, circuit breakers, transformers, and related equipment. The implementation of the 400 kV electrical transmission line is also underway.



The project's second phase focuses on supplying electricity to the Al-Qa'im region in Iraq. The connection, once complete, will deliver between 150 and 200 megawatts (MW) at 400 kV.



This will be facilitated through constructing a 330 kV transmission line and completing the 132/400 kV Al-Qa'im substation on the Iraqi side and the 33/132/400 kV Al-Risha substation on the Jordanian side.



The first phase of the Jordan-Iraq electrical connection, which became operational in the first quarter of 2024, involved supplying the Al-Rutbah region in Iraq with 40 MW at 132 kV, following the construction of a 150-kilometer transmission line on the Iraqi side.



The report also highlighted progress in Jordan’s electrical connection initiatives with other neighboring countries. All technical and economic studies, as well as agreements related to the Jordan-Saudi electrical connection project, have been completed.



An initial agreement has been signed with the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development to secure a loan and guarantee worth 22 million Kuwaiti dinars (approximately $71.6 million) for the project. Final agreements are expected to be signed soon, paving the way for implementation.



Jordan’s electrical grid has been synchronized with Egypt's since 1999 through a 400 kV submarine cable extending 13 kilometers across the Gulf of Aqaba, with a capacity of 550 MW. The electricity exchange agreement between the two countries is renewed annually, and efforts are underway to increase the connection's capacity by adding a new submarine cable with dual circuits, each capable of carrying 1,000 MW.



In 2022, Jordan and Palestine strengthened their electrical connection with the construction of the Al-Rama substation, which became operational in July.



The expansion increased the export capacity to the Palestinian territories to 80 MW. Technical studies are currently in progress to further enhance the connection with a high-voltage 132 kV line.



Regarding the Jordan-Lebanon electrical connection, an agreement was signed in 2021 to transit electricity from Jordan to Lebanon via the Syrian grid. However, the project has yet to be implemented, pending the completion of necessary procedural steps.