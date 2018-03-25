Jordan to host 2nd laureates and leaders for children summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Jordan will host the second Laureates and Leaders for Children Summit 2018, which will take place on 26th to 27th March, at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre at the Dead Sea, WAM cites the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Petra quoted Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, member of the steering committee as saying, in a press conference on Saturday, that the summit will bring together Nobel laureates, global leaders and youth from around the world to inspire, collaborate and act to protect the most vulnerable children.

Launched in 2016 by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, the summit is meant to lay the foundation for a more sustainable and forward-thinking leadership to safeguard the future of the world's children, particularly in the face of global challenges and chronic social challenges impacting communities worldwide.

The first summit was hosted by Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, when 21 Nobel laureates and world leaders joined 400 distinguished thinkers and influencers from academia, business, entertainment, government and civil society to work together to prioritise the world's children in their spheres of influence.