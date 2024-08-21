Jordan unveils 2023 population and family health survey findings

The Department of Statistics revealed the findings of the 2023 Population and Family Health Survey on Wednesday, offering a comprehensive snapshot of key demographic and health trends across the Kingdom, Petra reports.

The report highlighted that the average Jordanian household consists of 4.8 members, with women heading 15% of households. A significant portion of the population is young, with a third of Jordanian household members under the age of 15.



The survey found that the median age at first marriage stands at 22.5 years for women and 27.5 years for men. It also recorded an infant mortality rate of 14 deaths per 1,000 live births and a mortality rate of 15 deaths per 1,000 live births for children under five.



Jordan’s total fertility rate has decreased to 2.6 children per woman, continuing its steady decline from 1990 when the rate was 5.6 children per woman. This downward trend stabilized from 2002 to 2012 before further decreasing in recent years. The highest fertility rates were found in the governorates of Ajloun and Mafraq, where women average 3.1 children. Aqaba recorded the lowest birth rate at 1.9 children per woman. Fertility rates were higher in rural areas (2.8 children per woman) than in urban areas (2.6 children).



The report also provided insights into smoking habits, revealing that 14% of currently or previously married women and 48% of men aged 15 to 49 smoke some form of tobacco. Additionally, 14% of Jordanians over the age of 15 experience difficulties in at least one area of functioning.



Anemia remains a significant health concern, with nearly one-third of children between the ages of 6 and 59 months affected. Of these, 19% suffer from mild anemia, 13% from moderate anemia, and less than 1% from severe anemia.



The fertility rate among women living in Syrian refugee camps was notably higher than that of women outside the camps, averaging 4.9 children compared to 3.9 children per woman. Meanwhile, 97% of women aged 15 to 49 reported attending at least one prenatal care visit, and approximately 90% attended four or more visits during pregnancy. Nearly all births (99%) occurred in health facilities, with 69% in public sector facilities and 30% in private facilities.



The report also emphasized women’s decision-making roles, noting that 94% of married women have some level of control over their own health care, with 82% involved in major household purchase decisions and 92% deciding on visits to family or relatives. Despite these positive findings, the survey found that 13% of currently or previously married women have experienced violence since the age of 15.



On the issue of disabilities, 4% of Jordanians face severe difficulty performing their jobs or are unable to work altogether, with the highest rate among those aged 60 and above. Difficulty seeing was the most common challenge, affecting 9% of the population, followed by difficulty walking or climbing stairs (7%) and difficulty remembering or concentrating (4%).



This year’s survey is the eighth in a series of demographic and health assessments conducted in Jordan, bringing together national and international partners. During the survey’s launch, Director General of the Department of Statistics, Haidar Freihat, underscored the importance of the data in shaping health policies and addressing key challenges in family health, fertility, and child welfare.



The Population and Family Health Survey was funded by the Government of Jordan, USAID, UNICEF, UNFPA, WHO, and WFP, with technical support provided through USAID’s DHS Program.