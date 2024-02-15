Jordan, WHO collaborate to strengthen pharmaceutical industries

Deputizing for Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of State for Public Sector Modernization Nasser Shraideh, along with Health Minister Firas Hawari, convened in Amman with a delegation from the World Health Organization (WHO) to discuss enhancing Jordan's pharmaceutical industries, Petra reports.

The talks aimed to bolster the national regulatory framework and boost the productive capacity of Jordan's pharmaceutical sector, emphasizing fair access to quality medical products at reasonable prices for sustainable economic growth.



Hawari called for unified efforts across relevant authorities to support the Jordan Food and Drug Administration's endeavors to attain World Health Organization assessment and elevate Jordan's pharmaceutical classification to the third tier. This advancement would fortify the regulatory system and be integral to the national healthcare infrastructure.



He highlighted that upgrading Jordan's pharmaceutical classification would unlock new export opportunities, bolster regional and global exports, and position Jordan as a key regional hub for pharmaceutical supply, fostering job creation and attracting investment to the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.



The head of the delegation, Yukiko Nakatani, Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines and Health Products at the WHO, hailed the discussions as a pivotal step in strengthening member states' regulatory systems and enhancing productivity to realize the vision of Health for All.



Nizar Mhaidat, Director General of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration, commended the WHO's efforts in empowering regulatory authorities and prioritizing Jordan's evaluation and accreditation to uphold its leading position in the pharmaceutical sector, a vital contributor to the national economy. He emphasized the Administration's vital role in drug oversight and industry development.



Mhaidat stressed the need for concerted efforts to achieve this goal, aligning with the government's reform plans and the royal Economic Modernization Vision, which prioritizes strengthening the national pharmaceutical control system.



Jamila Raabi, WHO representative in Jordan, hailed the joint efforts as significant strides towards fortifying Jordan's regulatory system and enhancing local production capacities.



She assured continued WHO support to Jordan based on the government's commitment to achieving the royal vision's objectives through ongoing national collaboration.