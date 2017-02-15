EN
    14:48, 15 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Jordanian delegates to participate in all meetings of Astana Process

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan will take part in all meetings of the second round of the Astana Meeting on Syrian Settlement, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

    Negotiations within the Astana Process on settlement of the situation in Syria will be held in the Kazakh capital on February 15-16. Jordan didn't participate in the first round, but Jordanian experts took part in the consultations of their Russian, Turkish and Iranian colleagues on developing the mechanism on ceasefire regime monitoring on February 6.

    "Jordan will take active part in all technical and plenary meetings in Astana," a source in the delegation was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti.

    "We pay utmost attention to the Southern Front (the Syrian rebel alliance in southern Syria)," the source added.

