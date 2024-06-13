Jordanian delegation explores green hydrogen technologies in Netherlands and Belgium

A specialized Jordanian team has undertaken a visit to the Netherlands and Belgium to explore advanced practices and technologies in green hydrogen production, Petra reports.

Led by the Director of the Renewable Energy Department at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Ya'qoub Marar, the delegation aims to gain insights into the latest advancements in the field.



During their visit, they engaged with industry experts and officials in both countries to understand the operational frameworks and technological innovations driving the green hydrogen sector forward.



Marar emphasized Jordan's strategic interest in green hydrogen, highlighting the country's potential to leverage this emerging industry for sustainable energy development.



The delegation included representatives from key Jordanian ministries and regulatory bodies, underscoring a collaborative effort to assess the feasibility and implementation of green hydrogen initiatives within Jordan.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the delegation visited hydrogen export terminals and technology assessment centers crucial to the production and distribution of green hydrogen.



The tour is aligned with efforts by the Netherlands and Belgium to advance their green hydrogen projects, contributing to their goals of achieving carbon neutrality and enhancing energy sustainability.



The visit was coordinated with support from the World Bank and the Multi-Donor Trust Fund in Jordan, reflecting international cooperation in promoting renewable energy solutions and environmental stewardship.