Jordanian food industry companies to showcase products at Saudi Food Show 2024

Thirty Jordanian food industry companies are gearing up to participate in the second edition of the Saudi Food Show 2024, set to commence in Riyadh tomorrow, Tuesday, Petra reports.

The Jordan Exporters Association, overseeing Jordan's participation, emphasized the exhibition's global significance in the food and beverage sector, attracting a diverse array of exhibitors and buyers worldwide.



According to a statement released on Monday, by the Jordanian Exporters Association, the event is considered a premier platform for food manufacturers to promote their products and gain insights into the latest industry trends.



Association President Ahmed Khudari underscored the organization's commitment to enhancing the presence of industrial companies and exporters in international forums and exhibitions. This effort aims to bolster the competitiveness of Jordanian products, explore new export markets, and strengthen the country's economic ties globally.



Khudari highlighted the strategic importance of the Saudi market for Jordanian industrial exports, citing the strong bilateral relationship and geographical proximity between the two nations.



The Jordanian industrial sector views the Saudi market as a key avenue for expanding the export of national products, thereby boosting Jordan's overall exports and enhancing commercial relations, he added.



Halim Abu Rahma, Director General of the Association, noted that the Jordanian pavilion at the exhibition covers an expansive 400-square-meter area, showcasing companies from various segments of the food industry. The Saudi Food Show 2024 is expected to host over 1,000 exhibitors from more than 100 countries.



Abu Rahma reaffirmed the association's commitment to exploring export opportunities for national products and facilitating access for Jordanian companies to key international markets.