    22:16, 27 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Jordanian Foreign Ministry condoles Iraq over fire victims

    Iraq
    Photo: pixabay.com.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the Iraqi government and people over the victims of a fire that erupted, yesterday, in a wedding hall in the governorate of Nineveh, resulting in multiple victims and injuries, Petra reports. 

    The ministry affirmed the Kingdom's sympathy with Iraq, expressing its condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

    World News
