Jordanian IT sector eyes promising opportunities in Kazakhstan

Jordanian companies in the communications and information technology sector are poised to capitalize on promising opportunities in the Kazakh market, according to Haitham Rawajbeh, the representative of the sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, Petra reports.

In a meeting with Kurmangali Amankosov, the Middle East representative of the Qazaqstan Investment Corporation, Rawajbeh emphasized the strategic importance of the Kazakh market, particularly as a gateway to the broader Central Asian region.



He highlighted that Jordan’s IT sector, known for its competitiveness and regional leadership, has successfully attracted global firms to establish their regional headquarters in the Kingdom.



Rawajbeh noted that Jordanian companies boast significant expertise and a skilled workforce, making them valuable partners in digital transformation efforts across the region.



He revealed plans for an upcoming meeting in Kazakhstan to explore opportunities, exchange expertise, and potentially establish joint ventures. A reciprocal meeting for Kazakh companies in Jordan is also on the agenda to showcase the Kingdom's offerings in the IT sector.



Amankosov underscored Kazakhstan’s keen interest in strengthening economic ties with Jordan, especially in the IT domain.



He praised the reputation of Jordanian IT firms, which have garnered international recognition for their achievements and innovations. Amankosov pointed out that the Qazaqstan Investment Corporation, a government entity founded in 2017, aims to attract foreign investments and sees significant potential for collaboration between Jordanian and Kazakh companies.



The Jordan Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Kazakh Embassy in Amman, hosted a business and investment meeting on Tuesday. The event aimed to bolster trade and investment relations between the two countries.