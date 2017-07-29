Jordanian journalist to become Kazinform's expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Journalist of "Petra" Jordanian news agency Mashhour Abu Eid will join the expert club of "Kazinform" International News Agency, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The General Director of Kazinform International News Agency, Askar Umarov, handed the respective certificate to the Jordanian journalist.

"Your operational and analytical information on the Middle East in general and Jordan in particular is very important for us. This certificate officially says that Dr. Mashhour Abu Eid is declared an expert of Kazinform, said Askar Umarov.





As the journalist said, Petra expresses the official stance of the Jordanian government, mainly covering political events in the country and abroad. Speaking about Kazakhstan, the journalist expressed his admiration of our country and the policy pursued by Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"The progress of Kazakhstan and the initiatives of its President Nursultan Nazarbayev have played a key role in the world geopolitics. It is in Kazakhstan where we can now see a great progress in terms of economic and social development, which speaks volumes," said Mashhour Abu Eid.

By the way, the journalist from Jordan originally came to Astana to cover EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition. However, during the working trip he received a proposal to join Kazinform's expert staff for the Middle East issues as was approved by Petra's management team.

Dr. Mashhour Abu Eid is a military correspondent, who happened to be the most dangerous flashpoints of the world. As such, he visited Iraq when the US sent its troops in that country, and the Gaza Strip as well. A Memorandum of Cooperation between Petra and Kazinform will have been inked by the end of the year. The memorandum will ensure content exchange between the two news agencies, in which Mashhour Abu Aid will be directly involved.