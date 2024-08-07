Jordanian King chairs National Security Council meeting

His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday chaired a National Security Council meeting, which covered current regional developments and escalation in the region, Petra reports.

The council, established in accordance with Article 122 of the Constitution, is mandated with the higher affairs relating to security, defense and foreign policy, and consists of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Interior, the Chief of Armed Forces, the Director of Intelligence, the Director of Public Security, and two members appointed by Royal Decree.



A Royal Decree has been issued, appointing the Royal Hashemite Court Chief and the Director of the Office of His Majesty as members of the National Security Council for two years, as of 7 August 2024.