Jordanian King, French President hold talks in Paris

ASTANA. KAZINFORM King Abdullah II of Jordan held talks in Paris on Monday with the French President, Emmanuel Macron, focusing on regional and international developments and means of cementing cooperation and partnership between the two countries, Kazinform has learnt from WAM .

According to the Petra News Agency, the two leaders emphasised the importance of maintaining consultation and coordination on various issues of mutual interest and expanding cooperation in the economic and military fields.

King Abdullah said he was delighted to visit France again and meet with President Macron, stressing ties between the two countries as historic.

The French President discussed with the King efforts to fight terrorism and extremism and hailed Jordan as a pillar of stability in the Middle East. He indicated that the kingdom is a key member in the global anti-Daesh coalition and said his country's support for Jordan is unwavering, Petra added.