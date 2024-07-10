Jordanian taekwondo stars chosen as flag bearers for Paris Olympics opening ceremony

The Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) has selected taekwondo champions Saleh Al-Sharabati and Rama Abu Al-Rub to carry the nation's flag at the grand opening ceremony of the 33rd Olympic Games. This prestigious event is set to ignite on July 26 in the City of Lights, Paris, France, Petra reports.

Saleh Al-Sharabati clinched his coveted spot at the Paris Olympics by soaring to fifth place in the global rankings for the under 80 kg weight category. Al-Sharabati is on a quest to etch his name in history as the first Jordanian athlete to win two Olympic medals, building on his stellar silver medal victory at the Tokyo Olympics.



Rama Abu Al-Rub earned her ticket to Paris in the over 67 kg weight category through a fierce competition at the Asian qualifiers held in Tai'an, China, this March. Abu Al-Rub, a rising star, previously showcased her prowess at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2018.



Jordan's contingent at the Paris Olympics will feature a dynamic team of 12 athletes. This impressive lineup includes taekwondo talents Juliana Al-Sadeq, Rama Abu Al-Rub, Saleh Al-Sharabati, and Zaid Mustafa; boxing powerhouses Hussein and Ziad Ashish, and Obada Al-Kasbeh; the agile gymnast Ahmed Abu Al-Saud; table tennis ace Zaid Abu Yaman; swimming sensations Amro Al-Wur and Karin Al-Balbeisi; and the relentless marathon runner Moath Al-Khawaldeh.



Marking its twelfth appearance at the Olympic Games since debuting in Moscow in 1980, Jordan has a proud history of athletic excellence. The nation has amassed three Olympic medals: a golden triumph in taekwondo by Ahmad Abu Ghosh at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, a shining silver in taekwondo by Saleh Al-Sharabati at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and a bronze in karate by Abdulrahman Al-Masatfa at the same Tokyo Games.