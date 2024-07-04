Jordan's GDP grows by 2% in Q1 of 2024

Jorda's gross domestic product grew by 2 percent at constant prices during the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, Petra reports.

The quarterly report from the Department of Statistics, released on Thursday, indicated that preliminary estimates showed growth across most economic sectors in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023.



The extractive industries sector recorded the highest growth rate during this period, at 6.3 percent, contributing 0.18 percentage points to the overall growth rate. This was followed by the agriculture sector, which grew by 5.7 percent, contributing 0.30 percentage points. The electricity and water sector grew by 4.8 percent, contributing 0.07 percentage points, while the manufacturing sector saw a growth of 3.9 percent, contributing 0.67 percentage points to the overall growth rate.