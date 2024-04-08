Jordan's industrial output rises in early 2024, despite February downturn

Jordan’s industrial output has shown an uptick in the first two months of 2024, according to the latest figures from the Department of Statistics, Petra reports.

With the general index of industrial production quantities rising by 1.41 percent to reach 84.83, compared to 83.65 for the corresponding period last year, the adjustment reflects a change in the base year from 2010 to 2018, now standardized at 100.



This increment is mirrored across various sectors. For the first two months, the manufacturing sector's output has increased by 1.30 percent, while extractive industries have surged by 2.30 percent.



Furthermore, electricity production has seen a 2.14 percent rise, illustrating a broad-based growth in Jordan's industrial landscape.



February's figures alone provide a clearer picture of this upward trajectory. The month saw the industrial production index reach 84.01, marking a 1.45 percent increase from 82.81 in the same month of the previous year.



Breaking it down, manufacturing output grew by 1.25 percent, extractive industries by a notable 3.36 percent, and electricity production by 2.68 percent.



However, when comparing February's performance to the preceding month of January 2024, a downturn becomes apparent. The general index fell by 1.91 percent, attributed to decreases across all sectors: manufacturing by 1.38 percent, extractive industries by a significant 6.09 percent, and electricity production by 5.89 percent.