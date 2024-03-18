Jordan’s leather and textile industry thrives on global stage

Over the past twenty-five years, Jordan's leather and textile industry has emerged onto the global stage, capitalizing on the country's economic reforms and international trade agreements, Petra reports.

Recognized as one of the oldest industries in the region, Jordan's leather and textile sector has garnered significant attention from the government, particularly under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II. Trade agreements with various economic blocs have spurred foreign investment and boosted exports.



Since the turn of the century, economic openness in Jordan has provided a platform for substantial growth in the leather and textile industries. Membership in the World Trade Organization and numerous free trade deals have attracted foreign investors and expanded export opportunities.



In a significant milestone, Jerash Clothing and Fashion Manufacturing Company became the first Arab firm to list on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in New York in 2018.



Over the past decade, the leather and textile industries have experienced remarkable growth, with investments soaring by 150 percent, surpassing one billion US dollars.



Representing the sector in the Jordan Chamber of Industry, Ihab Qadri emphasized King Abdullah II's unwavering support for the industry. Qadri noted the sector's inclusion in the Economic Modernization Vision 2033, highlighting its strategic importance and potential for regional and global prominence.



The King Abdullah II Fund for Development's comprehensive "Transition Book" commemorating the silver jubilee of His Majesty's reign showcased the sector's pivotal role in driving economic and social progress, particularly in underserved areas.



Beginning with a tanning factory in 1921 and a shirt factory in 1948, Jordan's leather and textile industry has evolved from traditional crafts to technological prowess, now representing a cornerstone of the national economy and identity.



Today, annual production exceeds JD1.8 billion, offering high-quality, innovative products that meet international standards. With an impressive 42 percent added value, the sector stands out among competitors, poised for further growth through leveraging available opportunities and capabilities, he added.



He highlighted the sector's significant presence regionally and globally, attributing it to continuous development and top-notch craftsmanship. Jordan's accession to the World Trade Organization and the signing of free trade agreements marked a pivotal moment, expanding potential consumer bases to over 1.5 billion worldwide.



Benefiting from these agreements' advantages and incentives, the sector's products now reach over 83 destinations globally, with exports exceeding JD1.6 billion. Notably, the United States receives the largest share, accounting for 81.5 percent.



Qadri emphasized the sector's economic and social significance, evident in its employment impact. Over 27,000 Jordanians work in the sector, out of a total of 88,000 employees, with women constituting 67.5 percent of the workforce, thus enhancing their economic status.



Over the past decade, 29 production branches have opened in underserved areas, creating 8,500 job opportunities. The sector has witnessed substantial growth, with nearly a thousand establishments, up from 600 at the century's end. Additionally, a center of excellence has been established to support clothing design and innovation.



Recognizing the sector's role in employment, Qadri pointed out that the Economic Modernization Vision prioritizes it in replacing expatriate labor with Jordanians, aiming to generate 149,000 job opportunities within the vision's timeframe.



He said that plans are underway to develop a strategy for the knitwear sector, aligning with the Economic Modernization Vision to expedite the design and transportation of modern models efficiently and cost-effectively to meet consumer demands.



Implementation of the strategy necessitates infrastructure improvements, including enhancing production quantities, diversifying products, and streamlining delivery processes, positioning the sector favorably in global markets and achieving the modernization vision's objectives.



Initiatives, he noted, under the modernization vision aim to attract investments, strengthen value chains, and provide industry support, thereby boosting the national economy, reducing industry lead times, and bolstering Jordanian products' global competitiveness.



Moreover, untapped export opportunities worth approximately $550 million exist, offering potential for over 33,000 direct and indirect job opportunities. Promising markets include the Arab Gulf states, the European Union, and the United States for leather and textile exports.