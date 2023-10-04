EN
    10:41, 04 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Jordan's TAG Global interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan

    Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Aidarbek Toumatov had a meeting with Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman of the Board of Directors and founder of TAG. Global
    Photo: mfa.gov.kz

    Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Aidarbek Toumatov held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of Directors and founder of the largest Jordanian company Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG  Global) – Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, Kazinform learned from the MFA.

    TAG Global is a large international group (possessing more than 100 offices around the world), offering a comprehensive range of professional services in the field of corporate governance, taxation, e-government, e-commerce, intellectual property, education, economic and strategic research, finance, investment and others.

    During the meeting Ambassador outlined the prospects of cooperation in the field of digital transformation, promotion of Kazakhstani digital solutions into the Middle East’s market, realization of investment projects, etc. An agreement was reached on the revitalization of the company's office, founded in 2017 in Kazakhstan with the extension of its activities to the Central Asian region.

    Talal Abu-Ghazaleh expressed interest in further development of cooperation with Kazakhstan, including governmental supportive measures for foreign investors.

