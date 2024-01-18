EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:20, 18 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Jordan's tourism sector records 27.4% increase in 2023

    Jordan
    Photo: Jordan

    The Central Bank's preliminary data reveals a remarkable surge in tourist income for Jordan during the fiscal year 2023, marking a substantial 27.4% increase, reaching a total of $7.4 billion. This notable growth can be attributed to a surge in tourist arrivals, with a recorded 25.8% rise, totaling 6,353,800 visitors, Petra reports. 

    Analyzing the specifics, the tourist income in December 2023 amounted to JD359.3 million (equivalent to $506.8 million). Although still significant, this figure reflects a marginal 3.4% decrease compared to December 2022. The decline is primarily attributed to an 8.0% reduction in tourist numbers, totaling 416.6 thousand visitors for the month, as opposed to the corresponding period in 2022.

    Tags:
    Travel Tourism Middle East World News
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Author
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!