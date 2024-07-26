Jordan’s Umm El-Jimal in UNESCO World Heritage List

During the 46th meeting of the World Heritage Committee, which was held in India, the World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced the addition of Umm El-Jimal as the seventh Jordanian site on the UNESCO World Heritage List, which also includes Petra, Qusayr Amra, Umm al-Rasas, Wadi Rum, al-Mughtas, and Salt, Petra reports.

"Today we celebrate the inclusion of Umm al-Jimal to the UNESCO World Heritage List, but we also celebrate the close relationship between the Kingdom and your ancient organization, which has extended for decades," Makram Al-Qaisi, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, said during the meeting right after the announcement.



According to Al-Qaisi, "Umm El-Jimal is the third Nabataean city after Petra and Umm al-Rasas, which represented an extension of Nabataean rule in the north and a witness to the ability of the Nabataeans to build a smart, sustainable system despite the scarcity of water, and represents the resilience that the people of the region enjoyed at that time and until today."



The ministry released a statement, on Friday, stating that Umm El-Jimal's inclusion complies with UNESCO standards due to the site's exceptional global value, which was included in the Jordanian file submitted in 2022. It also satisfies the requirements for safety and/or authenticity, as well as a protection and management system that guarantees the site's preservation.



The Municipality of Umm El-Jimal, the Department of Antiquities, and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities are the three national institutions represented on this listing, which is seen as an example of success and harmony.