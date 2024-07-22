Jordan’s Yarmouk University launches platform for teaching Arabic to non-native speakers remotely

Yarmouk University launched the APSOL platform on Monday to teach the Arabic language to non-native speakers remotely, Petra reports.

Samer Samara, Vice President for Planning, Development, Scientific Research, and Quality Affairs, stated that this platform aligns with the university's mission, which draws from the vision of the Jordanian state under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership. This vision emphasizes the importance of spreading and teaching the Arabic language as a core part of the nation's identity, cultural depth, and civilizational thought.



Samara highlighted that the center is continually expanding its programs and plans for teaching Arabic to non-native speakers, providing access to students and learners worldwide.



Rana Qandil, Director of the Language Center, noted that the platform focuses on developing skills in teaching vocabulary, listening, and speaking, as well as creating digital content. A team of university professors specializing in teaching Arabic to non-native speakers will oversee and instruct through this platform.



Qandil also pointed out that registration for the platform is available via a special link on the Language Center's official account on the university's website.