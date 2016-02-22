José Mourinho will not be left in limbo by Manchester United through summer

LONDON. KAZINFORM - José Mourinho is prepared to wait until the close season to become the Manchester United manager but if the position is not offered then, he will explore other options because he has no wish to be left in limbo all summer.

As Louis van Gaal prepares to take United to Shrewsbury Town for Monday night's FA Cup tie, his position continues to be precarious. The 2-1 defeat at Midtjylland in the Europa League last-32 opening leg, following the 2-1 Premier League reverse at relegation-threatened Sunderland, has heightened the pressure on the manager, The Guardian reports.

Although there has been no firm contact between United and Mourinho regarding the job, the former Chelsea manager remains open to succeeding Van Gaal. Ed Woodward, the executive vice-chairman, continues to monitor the position of his manager but is reluctant to sack him. Mourinho is aware of this but is also mindful he cannot wait indefinitely to be formally approached by the club.

After Shrewsbury, United face Midtjylland in Thursday's return leg at Old Trafford, requiring only a 1-0 victory to progress on the away goals rule. If Van Gaal is still in place for the tie, and United do progress, it would constitute a surprise if the 64-year-old was not in charge for Sunday's visit of Arsenal to Old Trafford.

This pattern of Van Gaal remaining in his job on a tenuous basis may continue until the end of the season, when he could be removed or be minded to resign. Mourinho has no guarantee that even if a vacancy occurs he will be the preferred candidate. Appointing Ryan Giggs, Van Gaal's No2, may be another option, although whether Woodward would be prepared to take a gamble on the inexperienced Welshman is unclear.

With the season entering its closing phase, Woodward is under pressure to make a firm decision regarding who is to take charge of the club. If he does not act quickly enough he faces the prospect of losing Mourinho, whose track record suggests he is a manager who can make United serious title challengers once more.

The low morale at the club is reflected in Van Gaal admitting teams may no longer fear facing United and he faces a challenge to raise his players' battered confidence to ensure they are not beaten at Shrewsbury.

Should Micky Mellon's side, who are 21st in League One, knock out United, Van Gaal's position may become untenable. Yet, given he could have been sacked after the Boxing Day defeat at Stoke City or then the defeat by Southampton a month later, there is no guarantee Van Gaal's tenure would be ended.

Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA