EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:16, 17 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Josep Borrell comments on political reforms in Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs - Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell made a comment on the political reforms in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Kazakhstan’s ambitious agenda on reforms has been discussed. The upcoming elections are a major opportunity for Kazakhstan to demonstrate a precise determination to ensure full implementation of this ambitious agenda on reforms,» said Josep Borrell, highlighting and confirming the EU’s support in that.

    The importance of a transparent investigation of the tragic January events occurred in the country early this year was also touched upon.

    The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs - European Commission Vice President is to head for Uzbekistan to attend the Ministerial Meeting and Conference in Samarkand as a co-chair.

    In his words, the Russia-Ukraine situation as well as the Afghan situation was discussed during the meeting with the Kazakh President.

    Earlier it was reported that EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs - Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell is in Kazakhstan for a visit.
    Tags:
    EU Kazakhstan and EU President of Kazakhstan Political Reform President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!