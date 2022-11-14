EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:00, 14 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Josep Borrell to visit Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy- Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on November 16-17, Kazinform reports.

    «As part of his visit Josep Borrell will meet with Deputy PM – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and country’s leadership,» official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov told a press conference.

    The parties are expected to share views on pressing regional and international issues, prospects for bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and EU.


    Photo: dknews.kz


    Tags:
    EU Kazakhstan Foreign policy Diplomacy для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!