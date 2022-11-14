Josep Borrell to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy- Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on November 16-17, Kazinform reports.

«As part of his visit Josep Borrell will meet with Deputy PM – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and country’s leadership,» official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov told a press conference.

The parties are expected to share views on pressing regional and international issues, prospects for bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and EU.

Photo: dknews.kz