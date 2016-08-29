Joseph Mifsud: Kazakhstan is a global example of real non-nuclear diplomatic practice

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is a global example of real non-nuclear diplomatic practice, Director of the London Academy of Diplomacy says.

"Nuclear weapons are projected as instruments of security, especially during the current turbulent times of international instability and the new world order. Kazakhstan is leading by real diplomacy in declaring that nuclear war risks catastrophic and destructive humanitarian consequences and can never be accepted as deterrents to civilian protection or defense of humanitarian ideals,” the expert notes.

In his opinion, the President of Kazakhstan showed foresight in presenting his Manifesto – a political acumen in the new world order – which “unfortunately there is little around.”

“We must now turn this manifesto in real programmes for countries which are eager to follow the example,” Mr. Mifsud adds.

“The role of the country taking the seat on the Security Council with the objectives set by the President in strengthening of a non-nuclear global future is extremely significant, both inside the country, in the region and globally. Multilateral diplomacy must put its efforts in supporting the vision of creating the conditions for a world without nuclear weapons. This is not something which is pertinent to Kazakhstan only – but more wide and broad for other countries,” he concluded.