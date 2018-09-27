Journalism to be robotized, Tatar-Inform head

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Director General of Tatar-Inform News Agency Shamil Sadykov has arrived in Astana to attend the Astana Media Week 2018, Kazinform reports.

"It's my first visit to Astana and I am favourably impressed. The city and the level of its development made an impression on me. Taking part in the forum I can see that the mass media development level is high too. The country's mass media follow all trends and work actively. The issues being discussed here are also of great interest in Russia. The problems brought up for discussion are roughly the same," Sadykov told Kazinform.



The day before Shamil Sadykov visited Kazinform International News Agency to debate prospects for cooperation. He said that the agencies will sign soon a memo of cooperation.







He also stressed that Tatarstan is interested in events taking place in Kazakhstan. "There are too many Tatars living here and that theme is also of great interest. As far as I understand, Tatarstan stirs interest for it is one of the most dynamically developing regions of Russia in spheres such as mass media, economic and social development. I hope that we will enjoy fruitful cooperation in exchanging information and photo content," he stressed.



Sadykov also shared his opinion on the journalism in future.



"One of the key trends is social media development growth. In the future mass media will generate platforms in social networks. Currently, news aggregators exert great impact in Russia. I think Kazakhstan eyes the same situation. News aggregators account for the third part, as well as social networks and the last third falls on those readers who read news posted on websites. The share of readers reading on sites will decrease sooner or later and that's why mass media should brace themselves to focus on niche groups of readers," Sadykov resumed.



According to him, the key trend of news in the future will become a large-scale robotization.