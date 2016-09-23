Journalist 'suspended for her accessories' in China

LONDON. KAZINFORM A TV journalist in China who was photographed wearing sunglasses and holding an umbrella to shelter from the sun has been suspended from her job.

The unnamed journalist was photographed while conducting an interview in Xiamen city on efforts to help the city recover from Typhoon Meranti.

Her appearance was a stark contrast to the volunteers she was interviewing as they helped clean up after the storm.

The images went viral, with many accusing her of being unprofessional.

Xiamen TV station said in a statement: "One of our journalists didn't obey our rules and failed to conduct an interview properly.

"That damages the image of [the] journalist and had a negative impact on the public."

Weather officials said Typhoon Meranti was the strongest storm of its kind this year. At least one person in China died and another was killed in Taiwan. On mainland China the storm struck southern Fujian province particularly badly.



