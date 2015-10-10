Journalists from 30 countries, including Kazakhstan, to cover president election in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Journalists from 30 countries will cover the president elections in Belarus, Belarus' Information Minister Lilia Ananich, the head of the President Election 2015 information center of the Central Election Commission, told a press conference.

All in all, the election will be covered by 542 journalists from 30 countries and 398 representatives of the Belarusian media. The countries whose representatives will work in Belarus include: Austria, Armenia, the United Kingdom, Russia, Denmark, Qatar, Lithuania, Latvia, Vietnam, Germany, Kazakhstan, Iran, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Turkey, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, the United States, Finland, France, Japan, Switzerland, and Sweden. Many journalists have already been working at polling stations since the start of early voting. The information center will open at 10h00 on 11 October with Lidia Yermoshina's first press conference. The Palace of the Republic will host press conferences every two hours with live transmissions from oblast election commissions. On the same day journalists will be invited to take part in roundtables featuring well-known sociologists. A press conference on 12 October will provide preliminary results on the presidential election campaign in the country, eng.belta.by reports.