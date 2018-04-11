Journalists to compete in Kazakh kuresi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the chair of the Kazakh kuresi development foundation, Arman Shurayev, Kazakhstan may soon host The Aqparat Barysy tournament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Shurayev said that in case of the idea receives the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sport, the wrestling tournament among journos may be held as early as June, on the Journalism Day.

It should be noted that the country's Minister of Culture and Sport, Arystanbek Mukhamediuly has already promised to support the idea of the tournament.

As previously reported, earlier today the Ministers of Energy, Kanat Bozumbayev and Culture and Sport, Arystanbek Mukhamediuly announced the holding of the first national amateur beldesu tournament Halyk Barysy.