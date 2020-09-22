Journalists’ trade union established in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The trade union of workers of mass media and television BAQ KASIPODAQ has been set up in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The announcement about the establishment of the trade union came during a ZOOM video conference. Attending the virtual conference were renowned Kazakhstani journalists, namely Arman Skabyluly, Makhat Sadyk, Kymbat Doszhan, Zein Alipbek, as well as General Director of Astana TV channel Kurmanbek Zhumagali, Director of Khabar 24 TV channel Olga Tsoi, Editor-in-chief of Aikyn newspaper Nurmukhammed Baigarayev and many other journalists and media managers.

The establishment of the trade union will help develop domestic media industry, enhance the role and status of journalists. TV host and journalist Zein Alipbek was elected the Chairman of the trade union.

During the conference its participants commended the establishment of the trade union calling it a timely initiative and expressed confidence it will achieve success.

As of January 10, 2020, there are 3,669 mass media in Kazakhstan, including 2,964 periodical publications, 161 TV channels, 73 radio stations as well as 471 news agencies and online news agencies.