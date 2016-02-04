ASTANA. KAZINFORM An official ceremony of handing in the 4-star "Recognized for Excellence" Certificate of the European Foundation for Quality Management to JSC KazTransGas Aimak was held in Astana.

The European Foundation took this decision following the assessment of compliance of the Kazakh company with the EFQM criteria. The EFQM Certificate "Recognized for Excellence" proves JSC KazTransGas Aimak's aspiration to conform to the management quality standards accepted in Europe. The company was included in the Register of the Recognized European Organizations such as BMW, BOSCH and Coca-Cola.

JSC KazTransGas Aimak is the first production company in Kazakhstan certified by the EFQM, Kazinform learnt from the company's press office.

The assessment of the management process in the Kazakh company was conducted by the EFQM experts. They thoroughly studied and analyzed the company's activities and its branches as per the 9-criteria methodology: leadership, strategy, personnel, partnership and resources, processes, production and services, results for consumers, results for personnel, results for society and key business results.