What's trending:
    09:51, 16 April 2024 | GMT +6

    JSC KazTransOil boosts Kazakh oil delivery to Germany

    KazTransOil
    Photo credit: kaztransoil.kz

    JSC NC KazTransOil disclosed the volume of Kazakh oil  transported to Germany in the first quarter of 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    As the company's press service informed, this volume made 300,000 tons which is 260,000 tons  more against the same period in 2023. 

    "In 1Q 2024, the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil through the trunk oil pipeline system of Transneft PJSC towards the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany amounted to 300 thousand tons, which is 260 thousand tons more compared to the same period  of the last year," a press release reads.

    In April 2024, the company plans to transport up to 120,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany.

    The company reminds that it transported 993,000 tons of Kazakh oil along this route to Germany in 2023. 

    "This transit is carried out under the relevant agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation dated June 7, 2002," reads the press release.

     

    Kazakhstan Oil and Gas Economy
