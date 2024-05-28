JSC KazTransOil introduces new tariff for oil pumping to domestic market

From July 1, 2024 JSC KazTransOil will introduce a new tariff for oil pumping to Kazakhstan's domestic market via the system of main pipelinesv, Kazinform News Agency learned from the company's press service.

"In accordance with the order of the Chair of the Committee for Regulation of Natural Monopolies of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan from June 20, 2023 No. 85-OD from July 1, 2024, JSC KazTransOil's tariff for regulated service of oil pumping to the domestic market of the Republic of Kazakhstan through the system of main pipelines for 2021-2025 will be 4,851.87 tenge per 1 ton per 1,000 km (excluding VAT)," a press release reads.



The present tariff of 4,849.39 tenge per 1 ton per 1,000 km (excluding VAT) is effective from July 1, 2023. 2023 года.