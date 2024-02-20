EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:12, 20 February 2024 | GMT +6

    JSC Maikainzoloto's ore-dressing plant suspends its operation

    JSC Maikainzoloto’s ore-dressing plant suspends its operation
    Photo credit: Video screenshot (Pavlodar region's emergencies department)

    JSC Maikainzoloto’s ore-dressing plant announced it will suspend its operation for several weeks, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The company had to halt the operation of its mines, after Jan 4 incident, when a bus carrying three rescuers fell under ground as rockfall occurred in its territory. The bodies of two people have not been found yet.

    "The company will suspend its activity, approximately, on February 22-23. The workers will be paid 50% of their wages. No employee displacement is planned. On April 1, 2024, the company will resume its operation," Ablay Sabyrov, acting chief of the local labour department says.

    According to official information, the company employs 933 people today. 143 workers are on annual leave. 30 employees are on maternity leave. 42 are on sick leave, and five were conscripted into the army.

