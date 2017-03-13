JSC Rakhat announces changes in Board

ALMATY. KAZINFORM JSC Rakhat informed on changes in its Board of Directors, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to KASE.

On March 10, 2017, Rashit Zamoludinov and Song Yu Jin were elected members of the Board of Directors. Board members Ildar Kadyrov and Lee Sok Yol were relieved of their duties.

Board of Directors also consists of Chairman Alexander Zenkov, Son Jong Sik, Zauresh Toleubaeva, Nadezhda Belimenko and Marat Nurgaziyev.