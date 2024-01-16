JSC Samruk Energy announced preliminary cost of 3 TPPs construction in Kazakhstan

Chairman of the Board of JSC Samruk-Energy Kairat Maksutov announced the preliminary cost of construction of thermal power plants in Kokshetau, Semey and Ust-Kamenogorsk with the participation of Russia, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to him, the capacity of the thermal power plant in Kokshetau will be 240MW, in Semey – 360MW and in Ust-Kamenogorsk – 360MW.

The operators of the projects are Kazakhstan’s JSC Samruk-Energy and Russia’s INTER RAO Export.

The feasibility study on the Kokshetau TPP has already been completed. The feasibility study on Semey TPP will be finished in March. As for the Ust Kamenogorsk TPP, it’s feasibility study will be prepared by the end of 2024, Kairat Maksutov said.

The engineering, procurement and construction contracts on Kokshetau and Semey TPPs are set to be signed in the 3rd quarter of this year. The EPC contract on Ust Kamenogorst TPP will be signed in the first quarter of 2025. The deadline of construction works is 2027-2028, he added.

The preliminary cost of each TPP is as following: Kokshetau TPP – 347 billion tenge, Semey TPP – 420 billion tenge, and Ust-Kamenogorsk TPP – 490 billion tenge.

At a briefing after the Cabinet’s session, Kairat Maksutov said the final cost of the projects had not been approved yet.