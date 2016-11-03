Jubilee meeting of SCO PMs kicks off in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The jubilee session of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states has kicked off at the presidential residence in Bishkek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev met with heads of government of the SCO member states, SCO Secretary General and director of the executive committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.



Participating in the summit are delegations of the SCO member states, SCO Secretary General Rashid Alimov and director of the executive committee of the SCO RATS Yevgeniy Sysoyev.



After the official greeting ceremony and photo sessions, the heads of the delegations will have a narrow-format meeting.



The extended session of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states chaired by Kyrgyzstan is set to be held in the afternoon. In conclusion, the signing ceremony of final documents will take place.



Heads of government of Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan arrived in Bishkek for the 15th jubilee session of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states. About 10 documents related to project activities, the concept of scientific and technical partnership and joint planning are planned to be signed.



The 15th session of the Council of Heads of Government (prime ministers) of the SCO member states will complete the series of official events of the jubilee year of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.



Earlier it was reported that Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev landed in Bishkek to participate in the work of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states. Upon arrival, Premier Sagintayev met with Acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov.



The sides discussed the development of socioeconomic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, especially in the sphere of economic integration, technical interaction and tariff policy, according to primeminsiter.kz.



Currently, Kazakhstan presides in the SCO. Astana is set to host the SCO Summit on June 8-9, 2017.