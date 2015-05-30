Judo tournament among men and women start in Karaganda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The judo tournament among men and women start in "Zhastar" sports complex in Karaganda within the 4th Summer Spartakiad of Kazakhstan, Sports.kz informs.

The best judokas of Kazakhstan take part in the tournament: silver medal winner of the world championship in Rio de Janeiro Azamat Mukanov, bronze medal winner of the Asian championship Yerzhan Shynkeyev, world champion of 2009 Maxim Rakov, multiple prizewinner of the Asian championship Islam Bozbayev and others.