    17:10, 25 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Judoka brings Kazakhstan 5th win at 19th Asian Games

    judoka
    Photo: sports.kz

    Kazakhstani judoka Abylaikhan Zhubanazarov settled for third place after winning over Uzbek Muso Sobirov in the men’s 81kg bout at the 19th Asian Games ongoing in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz

    The Kazakhstani claimed bronze after defeating his opponent by ippon.

    Notably, Zhubanazar was victorious over athletes from Hong Kong and Bahrain in his previous bouts, but lost o Tajik Somon Makhmadbekov.

    Kazakhstan already has five medals, including one silver and four bronze in the 19th Asian Games in China.

    Judo Sport 19th Asian Games
