Judoka Dayana Fedossova brings Kazakhstan 6th medal at Paralympic Games in Paris

Kazakhstan’s para judoka Dayana Fedossova claimed a bronze medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Dayana Fedossova of Kazakhstan beat Dondu Yesilyurt in the Women -57 kg J2 bronze medal bout at the Paris Paralympics.

23-year-old Dayana is a bronze medalist of the International Para Judo Championship and Asian Para Games.

Photo: NOC RK

On September 5, para judoka Akmaral Nauatbek brought the second gold medal for Kazakhstan, whereas para swimmer Nurdaulet Zhumagali of Kazakhstan settled for Paralympic silver.

Team Kazakhstan has so far won six medals, including two gold, two silver and two bronze ones, at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, France.