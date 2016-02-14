EN
    10:27, 14 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Judoka Didar Hamza grabs gold medal at tournament in Austria

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - «European Open» tournament has kicked off in the Austrian city of Oberwart.

    The event brings together 242 athletes from 48 countries.
    According to the Republican Judo Federation Kazakhstani athlete Didar Hamza defeated Romanian Robert Florian Papp, then Austrian Christopher Wagner. In the next fight he won Mohammed Muheldin of Egypt. In the semifinals he won over Brazilian Alex William Pombo da Silva, in the final he fought against the representative of Brazil Marcelo Contini.

