Judoka Didar Khamza claims victory, advances at Tel Aviv Grand Slam 2021

TEL AVIV. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judoka Didar Khamza reached the third round of the judo event held as part of the International Judo Federation (IJF) Grand Slam series in Tel Aviv, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Joining the competition in the second round in the 81kg category Didar Khamza of Kazakhstan beat Vladimir Zoloyev of Kyrgyzstan. The Kazakhstani is to fight against Russian Aslan Lapinagov in the third round of Tel Aviv Grand Slam 2021.