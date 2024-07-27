Yeldos Smetov grabs Kazakhstan's first ever Olympic judo gold

31-year-old Yeldos Smetov has won Kazakhstan's first ever Olympic judo gold medal at the ongoing 2024 Paris Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Smetov, who competes in men's 60kg, defeated French Luka Mkheidze, bronze medalist of 2020 Tokyo Games, on points.

This is Yeldos Smetov's first Olympic gold. He won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Team Kazakhstan has claimed two medals on July 27. Previously, Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev won a bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team competition.