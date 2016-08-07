EN
    10:31, 07 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Judoka Yeldos Smetov won silver at Rio Olympic Games (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    ASTANA. RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani judoka Yeldos Smetov lost to his 23-year-old Russian opponent Beslan Muradov in his final 60kg fight and won a silver medal.

    Prior to this, Smetov won over Mohamed Elhadi Elkawisah from Libya in the first fight. In 1/8 final he defeated British sportsman Ashley McKenzie. In quarterfinal he won over Uzbek athlete Dierbek Urozboyev and then fought against Orhan Ilham ogly from Azerbaijan.



