Judoka Yeldos Zhumakanov of Kazakhstan reaches Tel Aviv Grand Slam 2021 3rd round

TEL AVIV. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judo player Yeldos Zhumakanov has advanced to the third round of Tel Aviv Grand Slam 2021, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

Yeldos joined the event in the second round in the category of 66kg, facing Israeli Eylon Barsheshet, whom he won early in the match after scoring an ippon. The Kazakhstani is to fight against Mukhriddin Tilovov of Uzbekistan in the next round.

In the same weight division another Kazakhstani Daniyar Shamshayev lost to French Kilian Le Blouch.

In the 52kg weight class Kazakhstan’s female judoka Nursulu Yeraliyeva failed to advance to the second round after being defeated by Hungarian Réka Pupp.