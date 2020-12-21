Judoka Zere Bektaskyzy wins gold at Kazakhstan Championships

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Zere Bektaskyzy hauled gold in the Women’s 70kg weight class at the Kazakhstan Judo Championship in Aktau, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

In the final bout Bektaskyzy stunned Perizat Zhakypbekova from Turkestan region.

Zhanar Kashkyn from Almaty region and Dayana Talgat from Almaty city settled for bronze.

As for men, earlier it was reported that Madi Amangeldy from Nur-Sultan city defeated Abylaikhan Zhumanazar from Kyzylorda in the Men’s 81 kg weight category to win gold. Zhumanazar settled for silver. Bronze went to Ruslan Mussayev (Mangistau region) and Yerekhan Nuridin (Turkestan region).